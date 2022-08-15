Hyderabad: 76th Independence day celebrations held at BRAOU

Hyderabad: On this 76th anniversary of Independence Day, Prof. K. Seetharama Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), raised the tricolour national flag on the university’s campus.

Rao recalled the sacrifices made by national leaders and Indian liberation warriors. Additionally, he urged the team to be more disciplined and committed to serving its customers, the students. He wished the staff a happy Independence Day. After raising the national flag at the campus location of the BRAOU Non-Teaching Employees’ Association, Dr.A.V.N. Reddy, Registrar, spoke to the staff.

On the eve of India’s 76th Independence Day, university staff members marched earlier in honour of the nation’s fallen freedom warriors and took part in a demonstration with tricolour banners.

The teaching and non-teaching staff members, directors, deans and representatives of the university including various service associations attended the Independence Day celebrations.