Hyderabad: 789 free rides offered for safe travel on New Year’s eve

Hyderabad: In order to prevent drunk and driving cases on New Year’s eve, the Telangana Four Wheeler Driver’s Association (TGFWDA) and Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) provided 789 free cab and bike rides.

The free rides were provided under the #HumAapkeSaathHai campaign which aims to reduce drunken driving cases after New Year’s celebrations. The initiative offers free transportation across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda with 500 cabs and 250 bikes available for public use.

The police emphasized the dangers of drunk driving pointing out that alcohol impairs vision, reduces caution, and encourages risky behaviour all of which can lead to accidents, often with fatal consequences.

Drunk driving is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the MV Act, with penalties including a fine of up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders face the suspension of their driving licenses for a minimum of three months or permanently.

Despite free cab and bike services, Hyderabad sees spike in drunk driving cases

The Hyderabad police witnessed a surge in drunk driving cases during New Year’s Eve with 1,415 cases booked followed by 839 in Cyberabad and 619 in Rachakonda.

In Hyderabad’s Rachakonda, most drink-and-drive cases involved two-wheelers, accounting for 526 out of the 619 cases reported, said the police. Additionally, 64 offenders were driving four-wheelers while 26 were operating three-wheelers.

Police reports from Hyderabad’s Rachakonda note that most drink-and-drive offenders were aged 21-30, followed by 201 cases in the 31-40 age group.