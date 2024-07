Hyderabad: The Shamshabad police arrested eight persons who were caught while playing cards and gambling at a farmhouse in Madanapalle village on Monday, July 29.

The arrested persons are identified as Ramchander Raju, Swamy, Ramesh, Dhasharatha, Raju, Hanumanth, Nandam and Satyam. The police seized Rs 1.20 lakh from them.

On specific information, the police raided the farmhouse and caught the arrested persons. A case is booked against them under the Gaming Act.