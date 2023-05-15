Hyderabad: 8 extra coaches for Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad: Owing to persistent demand from passengers and 100 percent occupancy in Secunderabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train, an additional eight couches will be added from May 17.

Passengers and pilgrims travelling to Tirupati have earlier complained of facing inconveniences in making reservations, following which the Union minister Kishan Reddy held discussions with South Central Railways and directed the officials to add 8 more coaches to the express train.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express has eight coaches, seven AC coaches and one executive coach.

Taking to Twitter, the union minister made the announcement of extending the couches to benefit the passengers.

Owing to persistent demand from passengers and 100% occupancy, I am glad to announce that starting Wednesday, 17th May the 20701/20702 Secunderabad-Tirupati-Secunderabad #VandeBharat Express will be running with 16 coaches instead of 8.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/CeW6qqoSaJ — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 14, 2023

“The train number 20701 SC-TPTY will depart 15 minutes later at 6:15 am from Secunderabad station and arrive at Tirupati at 2: 30 pm,” said the minister.

Also, the return train will start from Tirupati at 3:15 pm and reach Secunderabad 15 minutes earlier at 11:30 pm on May 17.