Hyderabad: Eight people who were allegedly involved in gambling at an apartment in Banjara Hills were arrested by the Commissioner’s Task Force (west zone) team on Sunday night.

Based on a tip-off, the team raided the apartment, located at Road Number 2 in the area and found the eight people playing card games and betting.

Following their arrest, Rs 1.58 lakh ‘stake money’ was seized from the possession of the accused.

A case has been filed and further investigations are underway.