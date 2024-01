Hyderabad: Eight kilograms of ganja chocolate packets were seized by the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police on Wednesday, January 11, in raids at pan shops, and grocery shops in Kothur, based on a tip-off.

The police arrested three persons for selling the ganja-laced chocolates and seized the material from them in Kothur mandal. The accused brought the ganja chocolates from Odisha to sell the needy customers in Hyderabad, said DCP, Shamshabad, Hyderabad.