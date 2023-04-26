Hyderabad: 8-month-old dies after wall collapses in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident an eight-month-old baby died after a wall collapsed on her in Rahmath Nagar, Jubilee Hills.

Jevanika was residing along with her parents at home when a part of a wall suddenly collapsed due to heavy thunderstorms late Tuesday night.

“The child was asleep in the house when bricks from the railings of an abutting structure fell on the asbestos of the roofed house, she sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot,” said a police official.

Upon receiving information the Jubilee Hills police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The parents of the deceased child staged a protest and demanded action against the nearby building owners for their alleged negligence.