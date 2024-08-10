Hyderabad: 80-yr-old woman loses Rs 22 lakh in cyberfraud

Hyderabad: In an incident of cyber fraud reported from Secunderabad on Friday, August 9 an elderly woman was duped of Rs 22 lakh.

Fraudsters contacted the 80-year-old woman on the pretext of passport verification. The cyber fraudster claimed to be working at the Hyderabad police commissioner’s office. He also promised the lady to help her evade a police case.

The fraudster told the victim, he had information that her mobile number and bank account were being used for drug peddling between Hyderabad and New Delhi.

After the woman clarified she was not involved, the fraudster assured her that no case would be registered against her.

“For this, the fraud asked to share the card details and the OTP was sent to the victim’s number, The victim shared the OTP and other bank details as well, using which, the fraudsters siphoned off the amount from the account,” said the police.

Based on a complaint, the city cybercrime police booked a case and launched an investigation.