Hyderabad: 9-year-old sexually assaulted by neighbour for 3 days

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man was arrested by LB Nagar police for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl repeatedly for three days, on Friday.

The accused was identified as Saleem Shaikh, a resident of NTR Nagar in LB Nagar.

On the same day, the accused was apprehended by the LB Nagar Police, and the victim was taken for a medical examination, her statement was also recorded by a lady officer.

Also Read Hyderabad: Two killed in separate road accidents in city

According to the police, the accused lives opposite to the victim’s house and has two children. The accused, Saleem, is married and has two children. The accused’s wife had a fight with him and left him with the children to visit her parents.

Saleem called her on the premise of getting his cigarettes from a neighbouring shop and brought her inside the house, and sexually assaulted her many times in the last three days.

The police have registered a case against him under IPC 506, 341, 376 (A), and the POCSO act and he will be produced before a court for judicial custody. Rachakonda police also organised psycho-social counselling for the victim with a professional counsellor.