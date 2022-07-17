Hyderabad: 90% waiver on property tax using ‘one-time scheme’

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Director of Municipal Administration have proposed a ‘One Time Scheme’ (OTS).

The scheme will allow a waiver of 90% for accumulated arrears, provided the taxpayer clears the principle amount together with 10% of interest on accumulated arrears in one go for the financial year 2021-22.

It is reported that the decision was taken as the GHMC Commissioner and director of municipal administration were concerned about Rs 1994.24 crores due towards pending arrears of property tax in all urban local bodies including the GHMC.

A release from the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development on Sunday stated that all municipal corporations (except GHMC) are instructed to take all measures till October 31, including publicity and awareness programs every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

A mechanism will be set in place to ensure daily monitoring is done in a transparent manner.