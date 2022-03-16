Hyderabad: 91 Basti Dawakhana to be added soon

Hyderabad: The minister for health Harish Rao said that Basti Dawakhanas were set up to provide medical facilities to the poor people of Greater Hyderabad.

During a question answer session in assembly, the minister said that 259 Basti Dawakhanas have been set up in the city and 91 more shall be added soon.

The MLAs from Telangana districts have also submitted proposals for setting up Basti Dawakhana in rural areas.

Harish Rao said that the OPD, teleconsultation, basic lab diagnosis, free medicines, and other medical facilities are available in these Basti dawakhanas. Blood testing, blood sugar, and other checkups are being carried out in these dawakhanas.

Rao said that Basti dawakhanas will also be set up in other major cities of the state. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had launched Basti Dawakhana to provide medical facilities to the poor families in Hyderabad.

The minister said that about 81 lakh people were provided medical facilities from Basti Dawakhanas. Super Speciality facilities are also being provided through teleconference.

A doctor, a staff nurse, and a helper are assigned to every Basti Dawakhana where medicines are given free of charge. Blood samples are sent to the Telangana Diagnostic Centre.

The minister assured the MLAs from Nizamabad and Warangal that soon Basti Dawakhanas will be launched in these districts.