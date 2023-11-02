Hyderabad: 93-year-old awarded PhD at OU convocation

Hyderabad: Proving that age is no obstacle to knowledge and personal growth, 93-year-old Revathi Thangavelu has achieved a remarkable milestone by being awarded a PhD in English.

Her inspirational journey culminated on Tuesday at the 83rd Convocation of Osmania University, where she received her doctoral degree.

Revathi Thangavelu’s commitment to learning extends back to her retirement as a lecturer in 1990.

Undeterred by her retirement, she embarked on a journey to further her education, setting her sights on earning a PhD in English. Her dedication to lifelong learning has been an inspiration to many.

Remarkably, she currently serves at an educational society in Secunderabad, showcasing that age is never a barrier to one’s pursuit of knowledge and personal growth.

Revathi Thangavelu’s achievement stands as a testament to the enduring power of education and the limitless potential of the human spirit.