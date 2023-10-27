Hyderabad: 97,000 statues of political leaders masked

Hyderabad: In run-up to the Telangana elections, the Hyderabad District Electoral Officer (DEO), Ronald Rose, has ordered masking of 97,000 statues of political leaders placed in public and private locations.

On Thursday, the authorities concealed 860 statues of political leaders in public spaces and 143 statues on private properties. The move is aimed at maintaining the integrity of the electoral process, adhering to the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct on October 9, a total of Rs 1,64,09,790 has been seized by the flying squad, while police authorities have seized an astonishing Rs 39,72,07,968.

In addition to financial measures, authorities have also collected 4,439 weapons to date, with 10 licensed weapons deposited on Thursday.

On Thursday alone, 859 wall writings were removed from public properties, along with 284 banners. In total, 71,799 wall writings have been erased, and 23,492 banners have been taken down from public properties as part of the ongoing electoral preparations.