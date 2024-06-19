Hyderabad: Man stabs wife to death over family issues

Hyderabad: A man stabbed his wife to death at their residence following a row of family issues in Tukaramgate in Secunderabad on Tuesday night, June 18.

The accused has been identified as Lakshman, who was married to the victim, Roja, and had three children.

According to the reports, the accused did not work and spent time idling. On Tuesday, he returned home intoxicated and initiated a quarrel with his wife. Subsequently, in a fit of rage, he attacked her multiple times with a knife, resulting in her death on the spot.

Also Read Hyderabad: Old City residents in fear due to spate of brazen murders

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and moved the victim’s body to the hospital for a postmortem examination. Authorities disclosed that Lakshman frequently accused his wife of infidelity, which often led to disputes between them. The police registered a case and are currently searching for Lakshman, who is absconding.