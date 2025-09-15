Hyderabad: ABVP activists protest over pending fee reimbursement

Published: 15th September 2025
Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists staged a protest at the Babu Jagjivan Ram statue in Basheerbagh, demanding the government clear the pending fee reimbursement amount for colleges.

Several students gathered at the statue and demanded the State government immediately clear the pending dues to the colleges and save the future of the students.

The engineering colleges in the State have announced an indefinite shutdown from Monday, demanding the government clear the dues of fee reimbursement amounting to several hundred crores.

The police took the ABVP activists into custody.

