Hyderabad: ABVP members held for rampaging college, attacking staff

Hyderabad: The Pocharam police have arrested 15 activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for allegedly attacking security staff of a college, rioting, and damaging furniture on Monday.

Police said, a mob ABVP members barged into Sreenidhi Institute of Science & Technology, Ghatkesar on Monday. They went into classrooms and damaged computers, chairs and other equipment.

Parents of students and student unions have been aghast at the management of the college after it failed to get recognition as a university from UGC. The management had agreed to shift the students who were admitted ‘illegally’ to some other college, but allegedly failed to keep the promise.

On Monday, ABVP activists went on a rampage inside the institution. Soon after being alerted, police arrived on the scene and took 15 ABVP activists into custody. A case is filed against them, police said.