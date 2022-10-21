Hyderabad: ABVP workers attempt to storm Pragathi Bhavan, arrested

Hyderabad: Over 20 activists of Akhila Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad were arrested by the Punjagutta police for attempting to storm Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

The activists are protesting against the hike in engineering fees in the state.

Around 12 noon all of a sudden the ABVP activists descended in front of Pragathi Bhavan and raised slogans attempting to storm into the Pragathi Bhavan.

Police standing outside prevented the ABVP activist from entering the chief minister’s camp office. All of them were bundled into a police vehicle and shifted to Goshamahal police stadium where they are held as part of preventive custody.