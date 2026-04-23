Hyderabad: AC mechanic killed in dispute over unpaid gambling dues 

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old air-conditioner mechanic was stabbed to death by two men in Padmarao Nagar on Thursday, April 23, an unpaid debt from gambling, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Aleem, son of Janagir, was a resident of Zamisthanpur in Musheerabad. He was attacked between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm near KVK Wines in Chilkalguda, where he had gone with the two accused – Syed Ilyas, 33, a bike-washing worker at the Fish Market near Bandan Function Hall in Musheerabad, and a man identified only as Jahangir, described as a close associate of the deceased.

Also Read Five juveniles held for bike theft in Hyderabad’s Bandlaguda

According to police, the three had gathered at the wine shop, consumed alcohol together and a quarrel broke out after they stepped outside. Both Syed Ilyas and Jahangir then attacked Aleem with a sharp knife, killing him.

Police said the motive stemmed from a monetary dispute over card gambling. Aleem, Jahangir and Syed Ilyas were in the habit of playing cards together, during which Aleem had run up debts he owed to Jahangir. He had allegedly been avoiding repayment, which led to a growing grudge. Jahangir, with Ilyas’s help, is accused of planning and carrying out the attack.

Syed Ilyas has been taken into custody, the police said. A search is on for Jahangir.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police added.