Hyderabad: ACB nabs PJTSAU associate dean for taking Rs 1 L bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, April 7, arrested the Associate Dean of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The accused was identified as Dr M Goverdhan who had accepted a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant to issue seed license to his firm. Goverdhan had sought the Rs 1 lakh to ensure that there are no hurdles to the company from the agriculture department.

Caught in the act

Based on the complaint from the firm owner, the ACB City Range-II set up a trap and caught Goverdhan while accepting the bribe and recovered the tainted amount from him.

According to the ACB, Goverdhan misused his position for unfair advantage. He was produced before the court and susbsequently sent to judicial custody.