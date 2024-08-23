Hyderabad: ACB nabs tax officer for accepting Rs 35k bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the Deputy Commercial Tax Officer of Narayanaguda Circle after he got caught demanding and accepting Rs. 35,000 from a complainant in exchange for overlooking discrepancies in the complainant’s accounts.

Following a sting operation, ACB recovered the bribe amount from the accused B Vasantha Indira’s possession. A subsequent chemical test confirmed traces of the bribe on her right-hand fingers, further implicating her in the corruption case.

After her arrest, she was produced at Nampally Court in Hyderabad.

Further investigation is ongoing.