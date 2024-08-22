ACB nabs Telangana official red-handed while accepting Rs 15K bribe

The accused identified as Ram Mohan Naidu, a technical divisional engineer of Vanasthalipuram, allegedly received Rs 15,000 to move two files from Bala Narsimha, a contractor.

Published: 22nd August 2024 9:14 pm IST
Telangana ACB arrests technical divisional engineer for accepting bribe
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in Telangana arrested the technical divisional engineer after catching him red-handed while accepting a bribe at the superintendent of engineer operation office of Vanasthalipuram on Thursday, August 22.

The accused identified as Ram Mohan Naidu, a technical divisional engineer, allegedly received Rs 15,000 to process two files for a contractor, Bala Narasimha.

Upon receiving the information, the ACB set up a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. The arrest underscores the ongoing efforts of ACB to combat corruption.

Chemical tests conducted on the accused’s finger returned positive, supporting the case against him. The result adds a significant layer of evidence to the ongoing investigation.

