Telangana: Panchayat officials in Bhadradri Kothagudem caught taking bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Officials in Telangana arrested the Mandal Panchayat Officer and Gram Panchayat Secretary after catching them red-handedly while accepting a bribe in Allapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem on Wednesday, August 21.

The accused identified Battini Srinivas, Special Officer to the Markodu Gram Panchayat and Mandal Panchayat Officer of Allapalli Mandal, Thati Nagaraju, Gram Panchayat Secretary of Markopdu village of Allapalli Mandal who allegedly received Rs 15,000 for clear pending bills to a contractor executed works done for the year 2019-2024.

Upon receiving the information, the ACB set up a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. Chemical tests on the finger of the accused tested positive for chemical traces.