Hyderabad: ACB registers one more case against Jalpally municipal commissioner

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered one more case against former Commissioner of Jalpally municipality Gadde Praveen Kumar for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs. 10 lakh.

ACB officials said that based on the complaint of Kadari Anjaiah, the case was booked against Praveen Kumar for showing official favour to demolish unauthorised construction raised by private persons. The said officer has performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain an undue advantage, they further said.

The case is being investigated.

Praveen Kumar was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on July 1 this year in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. The ACB said it has found disproportionate assets totalling 3.3 crore which would have a market value of about Rs 20 crore.