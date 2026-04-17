Hyderabad accumulates over 103 MT e-waste via GHMC collection drives

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has accumulated 103.56 metric tonnes (MT) of e-waste through collection drives undertaken in various parts of the city in 2026.

In these drives, the civic body has received e-waste from residents who have contributed discarded electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, wires, batteries, and home appliances.

Collection drives held in multiple wards

According to GHMC officials, the collection drives were conducted at the community level across different wards to ensure convenience for citizens in disposing of e-waste.

“We appreciate the active participation of citizens who are playing an important role in our initiative. These drives have helped us accumulate a lot of e-waste in 2026,” the civic body added.

The GHMC officials revealed that they have ensured proper disposal of e-waste that has been collected in various drives.

Drive a part of continued effort to manage e-waste responsibly

The GHMC further said that these collection drives are a part of their ongoing initiative to dispose of e-waste safely and raise awareness among citizens about the same. These drives are not a one-off campaign, but a step towards building a city that takes responsibility for every gram of e-waste.

The civic body also urged residents to continue participating in such initiatives to help Hyderabad move towards more sustainable waste management practices.