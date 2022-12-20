Hyderabad: Accused of stealing soft drinks, chilli powder thrown on child’s genitalia

The shopkeeper who also allegedly stripped and thrashed the boy brutally has been taken into custody and a case has been booked.

Published: 20th December 2022

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old boy was thrashed by a shopkeeper for allegedly stealing soft drink bottles at Nampally.

The shopkeeper spotted five cool drink bottles missing from his store after the victim had left. He grabbed the child, put him in a room, and subsequently stripped him.

He allegedly thrashed the boy severely and sprinkled chilli powder on his privates while filming the act, while the boy continued to deny taking the soft drink bottles.

After being freed, the youngster told the family members, who went to the police about it. The shopkeeper has been taken into custody and a case has been booked.

The youngster was sent to a hospital for immediate medical attention.

