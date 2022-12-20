Hyderabad: Kothaguda flyover all set to ease traffic

Hyderabad: Kothaguda flyover that missed several deadlines is finally all set to connect Botanical Garden, Kothaguda, and Kondapur junction. It will provide much-need relief to the commutators.

The unidirectional flyover that begins at the SLN terminus will reduce traffic issues at three junctions in western Hyderabad. It will connect the Gachibowli junction with Kondapur and Kothaguda junctions.

Kothaguda flyover has multiple entry points

Kothaguda flyover has two entry points, one is from the SLN terminus and another one is near the Botanical Garden entry point.

The flyover which begins at the SLN terminus is a four-lane. After the merger of a two-lane flyover from the Botonical Garden entrance with the four-lane flyover at Botonical Garden junction, it becomes a five-lane flyover till Kothaguda junction.

At Kothaguda junction, the flyover divides into two three-lane flyovers. One leads towards Hi-tec city whereas another one terminates near the Kondapur RTO office.

GHMC spends Rs 263.09 crores

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set Rs. 263.09 crores for the construction of the flyover. The construction of the flyover was part of phase 3 of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

The flyover is expected to provide much relief to commutators traveling from Gachibowli to Kothaguda.

Shilpa Layout flyover

Recently, Telangana minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao inaugurated the Shilpa Layout flyover.

The flyover which is 823 meters long, 16.6 meters wide, and four-lane bi-directional not only eased the traffic but also improved the connectivity between Hitec City, HKC, and the Financial District.

The flyover established direct connectivity between various important locations in Hyderabad and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).