Hyderabad: GHMC beautifies flyovers with paintings, vertical gardens

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to beautify flyovers in the city with paintings and vertical gardens on pillars.

The authorities are also utilizing the spaces under the flyovers to turn them into gardens. Apart from it, officials are utilizing ramps and other components of the flyovers to make them attractive.

At present, the painting works are going on at a flyover located near Hitec city. The works are also taking place at the Biodiversity flyover.

More flyovers in Hyderabad to get vertical gardens

Vertical gardens can be seen at flyovers located at various places in Hyderabad. More such gardens are likely to come up at other flyovers including the Biodiversity flyover, Chandrayangutta flyover, and Kothaguda flyover.

The choice of the paintings of the flyovers will be done based on the significance of their locations. For example, the painting on the biodiversity flyover depicts biodiversity.

Besides beautification, the authorities are installing benches, arranging drinking water, etc to efficiently utilize the space under the flyovers.

Hyderabad recently won green city award

Recently, Hyderabad won ‘World Green City Award 2022’ at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) World Green City Awards 2022 held in Jeju, South Korea. The city won the award defeating popular cities likely Paris, Mexico City, Montreal, Fortaleza and Bogota.

After the declaration of the award, special chief secretary of Urban development Arvind Kumar tweeted, ‘Hyderabad wins @AIPHGlobal “WorldGreenCityAwards2022” award for “greening the #ORR” project in living green category’

#Hyderabad wins @AIPHGlobal "WorldGreenCityAwards2022" award for "greening the #ORR" project in living green category & gets the prestigious overall GRAND award today at Jeju S Korea- only city from India & huge endorsement to @HarithaHaram initiative of @TelanganaCMO & @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/5S59YEXvP4 — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) October 14, 2022

Beautification of Hyderabad

Even since the formation of Telangana state, the government is undertaking various works to beautify the city. These projects include the construction of parks, reviving of steep wells, the improvement of tourist spots’ condition, etc.

In order to ease traffic congestion, the government has constructed various flyovers, and model corridors in and around Hyderabad.