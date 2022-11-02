Hyderabad: After flyovers, new model corridors to ease traffic congestion

Hyderabad: After the inauguration of multiple flyovers in various parts of Hyderabad, it seems that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is focusing on model corridors to ease traffic congestion in the city.

The western part of the city is all set to get three new model corridors as the Standing Committee of GHMC is likely to approve the proposal in the current week.

Earlier, the committee approved the proposal of the model corridor on the Bandlaguda main road and Aramghar stretch.

Hyderabad’s new model corridors to cost over Rs 16 crore

The three new model corridors that will come up at Hyderabad’s Nanakramguda Junction to IT Heights Road, Bio-Diversity to Leather Institute and IT Heights Road to Khajaguda Junction will be developed with Rs. 16.7 crores.

Apart from the three-lane main carriageway separated by a central median, each model corridor will have a six-meter service road and a 1.8-meter bicycle track.

On the pavement, saplings will be planted.

Hyderabad to get flyovers at Shilpa Layout, Kothaguda

Soon, Hyderabad is going to get two more flyovers at Shilpa Layover and Kothaguda. The inaugurations are expected in the next few weeks.

While the Shilpa flyover will help commuters traveling from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli Junction, the Kothaguda flyover is going to ease traffic at Botanical Garden, Kothaguda, and Kondapur.

Recently, Telangana minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao inaugurated the Nagole flyover to ease traffic flow from LB Nagar to Secunderabad.

Skywalk at Uppal junction in the pipeline

Apart from flyovers and model corridors, Hyderabad is set to get a skywalk at Uppal junction. It is likely to be inaugurated by the end of the current year or in January next year.

The skywalk that is being developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will not only help pedestrians cross the roads but also ensures hassle-free ride for commuters.

The skyway supports the multi-direction movement of pedestrians. Its stations will be equipped with staircases, lifts, and escalators.