Nagole flyover inaugurated; Hyderabad to get more flyovers soon

Hyderabad: Telangana minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the Nagole flyover. Two more flyovers are likely to be inaugurated soon to ease the traffic flow in Hyderabad.

The flyover which is now open to the public provides a signal-free route to commuters from Uppal to L B Nagar.

Built by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at a cost of Rs 143.58 crores under the SRDP program, the flyover will ease traffic flow from LB Nagar to Secunderabad.

The flyover has six lanes and it is 990 meters long.

Hyderabad to get two more flyovers soon

Two more flyovers at Shilpa Layout and Kothaguda are expected to be thrown open to the public in November and December respectively.

Shilpa flyover which is 823 meters long and 16.6 meters wide and four-lane bi-directional flyover is going to help commuters traveling from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli Junction in cutting down their commute time.

Kothaguda flyover which is 470 meters long and 11 meters wide is going to ease traffic at three junctions, Botanical Garden, Kothaguda, and Kondapur.

Flyovers in the city

Under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the Telangana government in the past few months inaugurated many flyovers to ease vehicular movement and reduce commute time.

Recently, the Chandrayangutta flyover was made open to the public. Another much-awaited flyover at Bahadurpura has provided relief to commuters.

Apart from flyovers, the government has constructed many roads under bridges, foot-over-bridge, etc.