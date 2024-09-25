Hyderabad activist questions inaction against Chinese manja manufacturers

Hyderabad: City-based RTI activist Kareem Ansari has raised concerns over the inaction against Chinese manja manufacturers and transporters by the authorities ahead of festivals.

As per an RTI petition filed by Ansari 28 retailers have been booked for selling the manja from 2022 to 2024, so far. Speaking to Siasat.com, Ansari said, “Most birds are affected due to the Chinese manja. The retailers get the manja after it is manufactured and transported to them.”

He questioned the lack of action on the part of authorities to prevent manufacturers or apprehend the transporters before they enter the city limits. In the last three years, only retailers have been caught. If the government acts against the manufactures and transporters, untoward incidents could be curbed.

In January this year, an army jawan died after a stray kite string (Chinese manja) slit his neck while he was riding his bike on the Langer House flyover. Similarly, a man in Mancherial died after suffering a cut from the Chinese manja during Sankranti.