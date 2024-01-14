Hyderabad: Army man dies as Chinese manjha slits throat

Hyderabad: An Indian Army personnel died after a stray kite string (Chinese manjha) got stuck on his neck while riding his bike on Langer House flyover Monday.

According to Langer House police, the victim, Koteshwar Rao (28) was heading home at around 7 pm when the string got tangled on his neck. He fell off his bike and collapsed. He was rushed a military hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

Also Read Hyderabad: 13 yr old boy falls to death while flying kite in Nagole

Police have registered a case under negligence and violating orders. Inspection is underway to catch the culptits.

Earlier, a 13-year-old boy lost his life while flying a kite on a rooftop with friends at Nagole and another 11-year-old boy was electrocuted and died after coming into contact with a live wire at Attapur.