Hyderabad activists demand CBI inquiry into Nizamabad killings

Hyderabad: Social activists and advocates demanded that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry needs to be held on the murder of Central Crime Station (CCS) constable E Pramod Kumar, and the alleged encounter of the constable’s accused murderer Riyaz in Nizamabad.

The activists under the banner of ‘Concerned Citizens Forum’ who held a fact-finding on the two killings, termed the encounter of the alleged rowdy-sheeter Sheikh Riyaz on the intervening night of October 19 and 20, as a custodial death aimed at covering-up a larger counter-currency racket operating in Nizamabad.

Speaking with the media at Basheerabagh Press Club on Friday, October 31, the activists part of the fact-finding committee including Sarah Mathews, Khalida Parveen, Mohammad Abdul Taj, advocate Firasath among others spoke about the various aspects of the case, pointing-out the anomalies in the claims of the Nizamabad police.

Constable Pramod’s murder

The activists who spoke with various stakeholders including Pramod’s family members, said that he was in fact off-duty on October 17, when he had come to attend to a medical emergency of one of his family members.

“When Pramod was about to go to the hospital, he received a call from a higher officer, informing him about Riyaz’s location, and asking him to go there immediately. Why did the police put Pramod’s life at such risk,” Khalida Parveen questioned.

The activists wondered why no backup was put in place, and why an off-duty constable without any weapon was sent to apprehend Riyaz.

The activists also wondered why there was no witness to Pramod’s murder, when it happened near the dry fruits and juice centre in a busy road buzzing with activity all the time in Nizamabad town.

The activists said that the police were having the CCTV footage of the dry fruits shop, and that the police said they saw what appeared to be three individuals, which was not clear in the video.

“Nobody either saw the murder taking place, and nobody recorded any video of the act, which is surprising,” Sarah Mathews exclaimed.

The activists said that according to the eye-witnesses who saw the body of Pramod being dumped on the road.

The counterfeit currency angle

Activists claimed through their interactions with their sources revealed that it was on Riyaz’s Burgman (White), that he, the constable, and the constable’s nephew who survived the attack went on, when the crime happened.

The activists claimed that this was the bike which Riyaz had recently bought, after he suddenly discovered Rs 3 lakh in counterfeit currency notes in a vehicle he recovered from Asif, a loan defaulter (the person who helped the police capture Riyaz), as the former was working as a recovery agent for a non-banking financial institution in Nizamabad.

According to Riyaz’s family members, Asif demanded Riyaz to handover his money and also the bike. However, Riyaz had already spent Rs 2 lakh by buying the bike and for other expenditure.

“Riyaz cleverly converted Rs 2 lakh of it into legitimate digital money through UPI platforms like GPay and PhonePe. He did this by borrowing small amounts from local people and repaying them with the fake notes, effectively laundering the counterfeit into real funds without raising immediate suspicion,” Concerned Citizens Forum noted.

The activists said that Pramod entered the scene, and negotiations started between Asif and Riyaz ,with constable Pramod playing the role of the negotiator for the bribe money demanded by the police from Riyaz. First they demanded Rs 3 lakh, then it came down to Rs 2 lakh, and finally agreed to be settled for Rs 1 lakh as ‘protection money’ to supposedly settle the matter with Asif’s gang.

According to those aware of police negotiations between the police and Riyaz over bribe amounts, the activists claimed, have informed them that Asif’s counterfeit currency gang ambushed and attacked Riyaz during the last negotiation to eliminate the threat he posed, but he escaped from there. They also claimed that constable Pramod was either deliberately killed or by mistake, to silence him as a witness to the racket.

Based on the wound patterns analysed by them , the fact-finding committee observed that Pramod was struck hard with a sharp metal object by the killer, after which they took him on Riyaz’s Burgman, initially intending to either take him to a hospital, or to hide his body.

“But upon realising that he died during the transport from massive blood loss, and fearing the evidence it would leave, they dumped the body on Vinayak Nagar Road, where the police later recovered it,” the fact-finding committee stated.

The activists said that eyewitnesses who observed the body being dumped were refusing to come forward and depose because of their deep apprehension of police reprisals and how the judiciary would handle the case.

Riyaz’s encounter!

According to the activists, the police’s version of Riyaz hiding inside a totaled lorry’s cabin was far from real, and that Riyaz was taken into custody, tortured and killed in cold-blood, before three bullets were pumped into his dead body.

“Wouldn’t someone being portrayed as being such a dangerous criminal, not run away to a far away place after perpetrating such a high-profile murder,” asked Firasath.

The activists said that those who performed the last rites of Riyaz saw that his neck was so broken that they had to tie it with the body, both his hands were broken, and there were injuries on his legs.

“How can a person whose hands were broken, snatch a revolver to try and shoot a policeman,” asked Khalida Parveen.

She also expressed her suspicion at the way nobody was allowed to enter the fourth floor of the seven-storey hospital building, and why it was all fortified with heavy police deployment, not even allowing his family members to enter.

The fact-finding committee saw that the room where the encounter being claimed happened, had a heavy iron entrance, which would be impossible to breach for anyone.

“There is no CCTV footage of Riyaz being brought to the hospital. The white burgman is missing, the vehicle in which the money was found by Riyaz is missing, the murder weapon allegedly used by Riyaz against Pramod is missing, and the weapon allegedly snatched by Riyaz during the encounter is missing in the investigation till now,” Firasath disclosed.

“Despite clear evidence from locals that he had escaped an ambush and wasn’t the killer, suddenly they announced Rs 50,000 bounty for information on Riyaz’s whereabouts following the discovery of Pramod’s body, portraying him as a dangerous fugitive, even though our findings from confidential sources suggest he was already in police custody or possibly dead from torture by that point,” the fact-finding committee observed.

“This bounty announcement conveniently coincided with the elevation of Asif- the real villain in the counterfeit racket- as a hero, further solidifying the cover-up,” the fact-finding committee added.

Third degree torture and sexual abuse of Riyaz’s family

The activists alleged that Riyaz’s mother, wife, daughter and son were subjected to third-degree torture by the police, in an attempt to extract Riyaz’s location.

“They treated this innocent family like a terrorist family, inflicting acts too heinous to describe in detail but which included putting chilli powder in their eyes, including the minor children, stretching the legs of the women (his mother and wife), pouring chilly powder into their private parts, hanging the children upside-down and leaving frogs and lizards in their under garments, and sexually abusing them,” the fact-finding committee alleged, noting that the women and children were held captive from 10 pm on Friday, October 17, till 1 am on Sunday, October 19, only to be kept on house-arrest the next day, with two women police officers sent to their home.

“The phones of the mother and wife were confiscated on Friday. While wife’s phone has since been returned, the mother’s phone remains in police custody, potentially holding evidence of communications that could expose the truth,” the activists alleged.

