Hyderabad: Activists host ‘solidarity with Palestine’ event at Lamakaan

Hyderabad: Amid the war on Gaza, social activists organised an event at Lamakaan on Saturday, January 6, demonstrating their solidarity with lost Palestinian lives. The programme was organisers by activists Khalida Parveen, SQ Masood, and Ms Kaneez Fathima.

The event was called ‘Solidarity with Palestine’, which consisted of three sessions. Ms Mahnoor Yar Khan, an eyewitness to Israeli injustices in Palestinian lives, began the first session with a photo exhibition. She displayed a collection of thirty photographs and painted pictures. Among them was a pencil sketch of a young woman by Soleman Shaheen, which said, “My eyes reflect my dream of overcoming thorny fences.”

The second session was moderated by Mr Sibghatullah Khan and Mahnoor Yar Khan. Mahnoor Yar Khan. Both of the individuals recited the poem “If I Die” by Rafat Alareer, a Palestinian poet and English professor who died in Israel attacks.

The last session was a panel discussion with Prof Haragopal, former professor UoH and visiting professor National Law School of India, Bangalore; Prof Rama Melkote, former professor OU; Mr N Venugopal, editor Veekshanam; Dr Jilukara Srinivas, an independent researcher and political activist; and Mr Layeeq Ahmed Khan Aquil, a social activist. The session was moderated by Ms Sara Mathews, a social and political activist.

Prof Haragopal, while expressing his views, said that Israel’s attacks on Gaza are the outcome of the US’s role and its arms lobby, which not only sells its arms but also makes way for the wars between countries so that their profit increases. This is proved by the silence of the western countries on Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

He further said that Israel has the support of powerful countries that are carrying out the destruction of humanity in Gaza. He also criticised the Modi government’s decision to support Israel for political benefits, whereas in 1977, during the Janata Party’s rule, Israel’s Prime Minister Gold Amir visited India, and at that time, Morarji Desai told her, “If the citizens of my country come to know that last night you had me, next day my government will collapse.”

The programme was attended by over 120 people from different walks of life.