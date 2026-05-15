Hyderabad activists protest NSA charges in Noida labour unrest case.

Hyderabad: Activists, students, and citizens gathered in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 14, under the banner People Against State Repression to protest the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against journalist and activist Satyam Varma and student activist Akriti Chaudhary in connection with the Noida labour protest case.

The protest comes amid intensified action by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police, who on Thursday claimed that more than Rs 1 crore from foreign countries had been credited to the personal bank account of accused activist Satyam Varma.

Police claim accused recieved foreign funds

According to police, the funds were received in the form of dollars, pounds, and euros and were later transferred to multiple personal accounts.

In an official statement, police said the revelations emerged during an investigation into violent labour protests that took place across Noida under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate on April 13. Authorities alleged that between 40,000 and 45,000 workers and labourers gathered at more than 80 locations, leading to disruptions in public movement and deterioration of law and order.

Also Read Hyderabad citizens demand release of labor activists arrested in Noida

Police further alleged that “unruly elements” engaged in arson and violent demonstrations in Sector 63 and near the Motherson company premises. According to the statement, police personnel attempted to control the situation “with restraint,” but protesters allegedly blocked roads and disrupted traffic across several areas.

The police claimed that Satyam Varma and co-accused Akriti Chaudhary played a “pivotal role” in the protests, violence, and disruption of public order. Both have since been booked under the NSA.

Varma was arrested from Lucknow on April 19 along with Himanshu Thakur, with police identifying both as active members of the Left-wing workers’ rights organisation Bigul Mazdoor Dasta. Earlier, police had also arrested Aditya Anand, whom they described as the alleged mastermind behind the incidents.

Activists question timing of NSA charges

Authorities stated that several organisations associated with Varma are currently under scrutiny and that a detailed investigation into the financial transactions linked to his bank accounts is ongoing. However, police did not disclose the countries from which the funds were allegedly received or provide details about the organisations under examination.

At the Hyderabad protest, activists rejected the allegations and questioned the timing of the NSA charges. Speakers argued that the prosecution had failed to present substantial evidence against the accused during recent court proceedings and alleged that the NSA was invoked nearly a month after the arrests to prevent their release.

Protesters described Satyam Varma as a senior journalist, editor, and translator known for compiling the complete works of Bhagat Singh and his associates. They claimed he had not visited Noida in the past 12 years and that his only involvement with the protests was expressing solidarity on social media.

Noida unrest reflects growing anger of workers: Activists

Activists also spoke in support of Akriti Chaudhary, describing her as a student activist and theatre artist who had completed postgraduate studies at Delhi University and was preparing for a PhD. They alleged that she was detained by plainclothes policemen on April 11 while returning from a workers’ protest, two days before the violence that police later linked her to.

The speakers maintained that the unrest in Noida reflected growing anger among workers across North India over rising living costs, stagnant wages, and the impact of the LPG price crisis. According to them, workers earning between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000 a month were struggling to survive.

The protesters accused the Uttar Pradesh administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of attempting to suppress labour movements through arrests and stringent laws instead of addressing economic distress and workers’ demands.

Withdraw all charges against accused: Protestors

The demonstration concluded with calls for the withdrawal of the NSA and all other charges against the accused, the unconditional release of arrested workers and activists, and an increase in the minimum wage to Rs 30,000 per month.