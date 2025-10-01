Hyderabad: Actress Dimple Hayathi, husband booked after help’s complaint

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband at the Filmnagar Police Station following a complaint by a househelp.

According to police, the complainant, a domestic worker from Odisha, alleged that the couple engaged her for household duties but failed to pay her for her services.

Harassment, violence accusations

In her statement, the househelp accused the couple of ill-treating her and subjecting her to harassment.

She further alleged that when their pet dog barked, she was falsely accused of negligence.

The woman claimed that Dimple Hayathi and her husband attempted to strip her and beat her, leaving her traumatised.

Case filed

Based on the complaint, Filmnagar police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the allegations.

Dimple Hayathi predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil cinema. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the Telugu film “Gulf,” where she played the role of Lakshmi. Over the years, she has appeared in notable films such as “Devi 2” (Tamil, 2019), “Abhinetri 2” (Telugu, 2019), and the popular item song “Jarra Jarra” in “Gaddalakonda Ganesh” (Telugu, 2019).

She also featured in the Bollywood film “Atrangi Re” (2021) as Mandakini (“Mandy”). Dimple has continued to work in various Telugu and Tamil projects, including “Khiladi” (2022) and “Ramabanam” (2023).