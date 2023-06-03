Hyderabad: Additional passport counters to open at RPO Secunderabad

Hyderabad: In the wake of extending the facility for submission of applications at the Regional Passport Office, Secunderabad, more counters will be opened.

Recently, five Passport Seva Kendras and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras under the RPO Secunderabad, were set up for processing the application.

RPO Secunderabad officer, Dasari Balaiah on Friday said, “Keeping in view the long appointment availability cycle, it has now been decided to extend the facility of submission of applications at RPO Secunderabad also.”

Additionally, 40 normal appointments per day, are being released on the Passport Seva website as a trial run from June 5 to 7.

Applicants who are planning to register or desire to reschedule their appointment can make use of the facility available on the Passport Seva website or the mPassport Seva app.

The RPO has notified that a prior appointment is mandatory and no walk-in requests will be entertained.