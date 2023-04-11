Hyderabad: Aditya Thackeray meets KTR at T Hub, calls it ‘fantastic’

Hyderabad: Shiv Sena UBT leader and former Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray on Tuesday met Telangana IT minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday at T-Hub in the city.

Thackeray is on a tour of the state and he met KTR as part of it.

Sharing the excitement of his meeting with KTR, Aditya on his Twitter account shared a glimpse of their meeting and said, “Always fantastic and encouraging to meet KTR ji and connect over our common interests over sustainability, urbanism, technology and how it will help fuel India’s growth.”

Always fantastic and encouraging to meet @KTRBRS ji and connect over our common interests over sustainability, urbanism, technology and how it will help fuel India’s growth.



Visited the @THubHyd and witnessed the amazing work that’s happened there for start ups, innovators and… pic.twitter.com/G1bJThQgpO — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 11, 2023

Aditya visited T-Hub to witness the initiative taken there for start-ups, innovators, and ideators.

The meeting comes at a time when the BRS is actively pushing for a footprint in Maharashtra as part of its vision of national expansion.

KTR also expressed happiness over his meeting with the Thackeray scion.

“Pleasure reconnecting with you Aaditya Ji after our meeting at Davos last year Look forward to more conversations in future,” KTR tweeted.