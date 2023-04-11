Hyderabad: Total chaos as traffic police missing during Ramzan peak hours

Hyderabad: Since the 10th of Ramzan this year, people are facing difficulties due to traffic jams in the old city areas for hours. Usually, this situation occurs after the 20th of Ramzan, when commercial activities reach their peak in the areas of Charminar, Pathargatti, Madina Building, Lad Bazar, Khilwath, and Shah Ali Banda and RTC buses will be stopped at Afzalganj by the traffic police in the last five days. However, this time, due to the negligence of the police department, there is a traffic jam in many areas of the old city just before iftar and the fasting people are forced to break the fast on the road.

The government had promised in a review meeting on Ramzan arrangements that effective steps would be taken to prevent traffic jams in the old city, but the government’s promises proved to be hollow. Generally, traffic police personnel are seen everywhere, but they seem to be disappeared during the holy month.

Almost all roads in the old city are affected by traffic jams by 5 pm every day and people, especially the daily wagers, are finding it difficult to reach their destinations.

Traffic jams have become normal in Chhata Bazar, Pathargatti, Gulzar Hauz, Panjeshah, Purani Haveli, Kotla Alijah, Circle Mir Momin, Shah Ali Banda to Falaknuma, Panch Mohalla, Hussaini Alam, Fateh Darwaza, and surrounding areas.

From 5 pm to 1 am, it has become difficult to pass through huge traffic jams and the traffic police staff is hardly visible. Police personnel are seen on the road to make way for police vehicles or manage VIP movement and they disappear as soon as their vehicle passes.

Now that the last 10 days of Ramzan are about to begin, the government should deploy more traffic staff to prevent traffic jams in the old city areas. People are also facing problems as a result of organizing Iftar on the streets.