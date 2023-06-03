Hyderabad: Adulterated mustard seeds sold in Begum Bazar; 1 held

Bhagwan Lal Pandey from Kolsawadi was arrested while the cops seized 50 kilos of adulterated mustard seeds and other material from his possession.

Man held for selling aduterated musterd seeds (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: One person was nabbed on charges of adulterating mustard seeds after the task force in collaboration with the Shahinayathgunj police raided a godown at the fish market in Begum Bazaar on Thursday.

Bhagwan Lal Pandey from Kolsawadi was arrested while the cops seized 50 kilos of adulterated mustard seeds and other material from his possession.

“Pandey, with a malicious intention to make easy money, decided to sell adulterated mustard seeds. He procured raw mustard seeds and mixed chemical colours and sold them to local shops and markets,” said the police.

Following his arrest, the accused was handed over to the Shahinayathgunj police for further investigation.

