Hyderabad: Advocates oppose Telangana High Court relocation proposal

Hyderabad: A group of advocates, united under the banner of “High Court Parirakshna Samiti,” has strongly opposed the proposal to relocate the Telangana High Court to Budvel.

On Tuesday, they appealed to the Parliamentary Committee, led by KR Suresh Reddy, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, and 14 other members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, to advise the government against pursuing this seemingly “costly endeavor.”

During the committee’s visit to the Bar Association, the advocates presented a representation, emphasizing the need to deter both the state High Court and the government from the expensive venture of shifting and constructing new court facilities.

They argued that the existing infrastructure at the High Court building is adequate for current requirements, with the only exception being the necessity for a multi-car parking complex.

The advocates’ plea highlights their concerns about the financial burden associated with the proposed relocation.

They stress the sufficiency of the current facilities and express reservations about the need for such a major and costly transition.

The Parliamentary Committee is expected to consider these representations and evaluate the feasibility and necessity of relocating the Telangana High Court.