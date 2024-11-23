Hyderabad: Advocates urge govt to reconsider shifting HC to Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A group of advocates who formed a collective under the name “High Court Parirakshana Samithi” urged Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma to grant 168 acres of Hyderabad Race Club (Malakpet Race Course) for the construction of the new High Court and various lower courts.

The advocates gave a representation to the governor on Friday, November 23, informing him that the state government’s decision to allot 100 acres for establishing the new High Court at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University’s land by issuing GO 55 recently, was bound to create hassles for the advocates in commute and convenience, at it is located in Rajendranagar, 12 km away from the present High court.

The advocates claimed that the state government was giving away the Race Course land in Malakpet for real estate development, and was trying to shift the present Race Course to Fourth Estate on Srisailam Road.

“The proposed Rajendranagar Agricultural University land consists of 40 acres Bio-Diversity Park having rare species of trees, plants, birds, etc and the same would be destroyed for the construction of new High Court building, and no environment lover accepts for the same and the Bio Diversity park is lung space for Hyderabad city,” the advocates stated.

The advocates noted that the state government misled the advocates and judiciary by stating that there was no open space available in Hyderabad for the construction of the new High Court, though there was enough land available at the Malakpet Race Course, which is located in the heart of the city.

They suggested that the proposed new High Court building could be constructed on the Race Course land, and the remaining vacant land could serve the needs of all other integrated courts such as the City Civil Court, Criminal Court, Tribunals, Special Courts, Consumer Courts, State Consumer Commission, Human Rights Commission, NCLT, Family Court, Juvenile Court, Lokayukta, etc.

“In the present scenario of traffic congestion, the advocates moving to various courts and attending courts in time would be impossible. Having all the integrated courts along with the High Court at one place would serve the advocates’ community and the litigants well,” the advocates stressed.

They pointed out the example of Madras High Court where all the lower courts were located in one compound, making it convenient for the advocates there.

The advocates also noted that most of the advocates were living in the city, and for them to commute to Rajendranagar located in Rangareddy district would be highly inconvenient.

“In view of several advantages, we suggest the state government to reconsider its proposal of shifting the High Court to Rajendranagar, and to establish it at the Malakpet Race Course instead,” the advocates urged.

The representation was made by Gundrati Sharada Goud, Mamidi Venu Madhav, Barla Mallesh, K Venkateshwara Prasad and Kulkarni Rama Krishna.

It can be mentioned that there were protests against the allotment of 100 acres of Agricultural University’s land in Rajendranagar to the High Court, which were suppressed by brute police force in January 2024.

A female student leader being dragged away by the hair of the police woman riding a bike sparked a row then, drawing condemnation from leaders across the political spectrum. The students were protesting against the state government’s decision to allot 100 acres of agricultural university land for the establishment of the new High Court.