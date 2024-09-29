Hyderabad: After Danam, another Congress leader opposes HYDRA

Hyderabad: Yet another Congress leader took a stance against the party by asking HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath to consult him before taking up any demolition works in his district. Senior Congress leader T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagareddy, on Sunday, September 29, made the statement due to fear amongst people in his district.

Jagga Reddy, who is known to stand with his electorates during any crisis, said the people of Sangareddy are worried following reports of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) taking up demolition of illegal structures. Apart from him, Congress leader Danam Nagender also flayed the state government over the demolitions.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said the jurisdiction of HYDRA will be within the Outer Ring Road and not outside. So as per the statement of the CM, there should be no demolitions in Sangareddy,” said Jagga Reddy.

The Congress leader said the officials should inform him prior to taking up any demolitions. “If I am informed in advance, I will go and discuss the issue with the chief minister. Without intimating me, officials need not go and plan or take up any demolition in Sangareddy,” said the former MLA who is working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Also Read Hyderabad: Danam Nagender flays Congress govt over HYDRA demolitions

Jagga Reddy added that HYDRA or any revenue officials should not create panic in the Sangareddy residents. Nagender has also been vocal about HYDRA after a case was registered against him at Banjara Hills for allegedly demolishing a compound wall of a park. During the recent demolitions he spoke against the HYDRA and the GHMC openly.

Nagender questioned the government as to why it hasn’t demolished Prasad’s IMAX theater and Jala Vihar which are built across across the Hussain Sagar.

He said, “It is not right to demolish the houses of the poor, the government must make alternative arrangements for the evictees.” He alleged that the marking of houses for demolition by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) has been done hastily and urged the government to construct homes for the evictees in nearby areas.