Hyderabad: After exotic animals viral video, 7 held including pub owner

The pub's owner had conducted an event which displayed numerous exotic animals including Persian Cats and Iguanas. This was done without obtaining required permission, police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 30th May 2023 9:27 pm IST
Exotic animals rescued from a Saidabad-based pet shop

Hyderabad: The City Police on Thursday arrested seven people, including the owner of a nightclub in Jubilee Hills which exhibited exotic animals on its premises.

On May 29, a video showcasing exotic animals such as Iguanas, and a Bengal cat went viral, generating widespread criticism.

The video was from Xora, a popular nightclub located on Road Number 36 in Jubilee Hills.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Night club in Jubilee Hills displays exotic animals, videos go viral

According to the police, an event was conducted that displayed numerous exotic animals, including a pair of Cocktails, a Conure (Green-cheeked parakeet), and a Sugar Glide without the required permission. Pub owner Vinay Reddy was arrested.

The club had maintained that all animals featured in their shows were obtained legally and had the necessary licenses and permits. Xora’s team had claimed that the animals were handled with great care and diligence, complying with all required safety measures.

Another raid was conducted on a Saidabad-based pet store called Hyderabad Exotic Pets. The team included the Commissioner’s Task Force, alongside officials from the forest department.

Police said that the store had reportedly provided animals for the pub’s event. Fourteen Persian cats, three Bengal Cats and two Iguanas were rescued in the raid, alongside other animals.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 30th May 2023 9:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button