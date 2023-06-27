Hyderabad: After outfit, Upasana’s Rs 66K ‘chappal’ creates buzz

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela , Tollywood‘s power couple, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on June 20. The news has filled the mega family and fans of the talented actors with joy, and they have lovingly dubbed their little one the ‘Mega Princess’. Among the festivities, the happy grandparents’ megastars, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, expressed their joy.

The couple’s stylish media appearance with their newborn is still making fans go gaga over them. After Upasana’s outfit and Ram Charan’s luxurious watch, their footwear choices became a topic of interest as the new parents made their first appearance with their bundle of joy, captivating fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Christian Dior Sliders: Upasana’s Casual Elegance

Upasana Konidela exuded effortless style and comfort as a new mother during her post-delivery outings. She was seen walking confidently in a pair of sliders by the renowned fashion house Christian Dior. Blue/White Embroidered Canvas Dway Flat Slides, priced around Rs 66,414, added a touch of sophistication to Upasana’s look.

Missoni Chevron Stripe Espadrilles are Ram Charan’s fashionable choice

Ram Charan, as a proud father, complemented his wife’s look with his own fashionable footwear. He wore Missoni Chevron Stripe Espadrille shoes, which drew attention not only for their eye-catching design but also for their high price tag. The pair costs around Rs 33,637 and adds a splash of colour to Ram Charan’s footwear.

Ram Charan and Upasana, along with their newborn daughter, were warmly welcomed back into Chiranjeevi’s loving embrace. The couple, who are both working professionals, decided to return to the megastar’s home to raise their child in the presence of their grandparents.

On the work front, Ram Charan has taken a break from work and will resume filming for “Game Changer” in two months, while pre-production work for his next project with director Buchi Babu Sana is moving along quickly.