Hyderabad: After remarks on Kavitha, complaint filed against Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) activists lodged a complaint against Telangana BJP president after his remarks against MLC Kavitha at a rally on Saturday.

A case was reportedly registered under Section 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, Bandi Sanjay, while addressing a rally said, “Few journalists asked me if Kavitha would be arrested. If or not arrested should Kavitha be kissed!” His comments did not go down well with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadres who protested and burnt effigies in the national capital.

Telangana State Women’s Commission chairperson Sunitha Laxma Reddy took a suo motu cognizance against Bandi Sanjay. She released a statement describing Bandi’s comments as derogatory and highly objectionable. Kavitha was summoned by the central investigating agency, Enforcement Directorate, in connection with the liquor policy case on March 8. She is currently also being questioned.

According to sources, Kavitha will be made to sit face-to-face with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who was also arrested in the same case. Pillai is one of the alleged key persons in the entire scam involving payments of huge kickbacks and the formation of the biggest cartel of the ‘South Group’.

South Group, according to the investigation, comprises Telangana MLC Kavitha, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MP, Ongole), his son Raghav Magunta, and others. The South Group was being represented by Pillai, Abhishek Boinpalli and Butchi Babu, the federal agency revealed.

Pillai along with his associates was reportedly coordinating with various persons to execute the political understanding between the South Group and a leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Pillai has been an accomplice and was involved in the kickbacks from the South Group and the recoupment of the same from the businesses in Delhi, ED investigation reveals.

Pillai is learnt to be a partner of 32.5 percent in Indo Spirits, which had got an L1 license. Indo Spirits is a partnership firm of Arun Pillai (32.5 percent), Prem Rahul (32.5 percent) and Indospirit Distribution Limited (35 percent), wherein Arun Pillai and Prem Rahul represented the benami investments of Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Magunta.

Kavitha, who is a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case in December last year.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy, which was passed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet in the peak of the COVID-19 second wave in 2021, and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in license fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc