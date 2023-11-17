Hyderabad again witnesses summer in winter – Know areas with high temperatures

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad who breathed a sigh of relief from high temperature due to rainfall a week ago have again started witnessing summer in winter. The temperature in many areas exceeds 32 degrees Celsius.

In November which is a winter season in Hyderabad, people are experiencing summer heat. Even the minimum temperatures in the city are notably high.

Hyderabad experiences summer-like temperature

Yesterday, Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Shaikpet, Maredpally, and other areas recorded a maximum temperature of more than 32 degrees Celsius. Such a temperature is above the normal level in the city in November.

Following areas in Hyderabad experience summer-like temperatures in the winter season:

Areas Maximum temperature in degree Celsius Golkonda 33.4 Maredpally 33.3 Khairatabad 33.3 Shaikpet 33.1 Bahadurpura 33.0 Amberpet 32.9 Asifnagar 32.7 Saidabad 32.7 Ameerpet 32.7 Himayatnagar 32.5 Bandlaguda 32.3 Nampally 32.3 Source: TSDPS

Weather forecast for Hyderabad in winter

According to the weather forecast by the TSDPS, Hyderabad is not expected to receive any rainfall over the next three days.

Maximum temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to range between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain in the 17-19 degrees Celsius range.

For the next few days, Hyderabad is expected to continue experiencing summer-like heat during the winter season.