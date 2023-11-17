Hyderabad again witnesses summer in winter – Know areas with high temperatures

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad who breathed a sigh of relief from high temperature due to rainfall a week ago have again started witnessing summer in winter. The temperature in many areas exceeds 32 degrees Celsius.
In November which is a winter season in Hyderabad, people are experiencing summer heat. Even the minimum temperatures in the city are notably high.
Yesterday, Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Shaikpet, Maredpally, and other areas recorded a maximum temperature of more than 32 degrees Celsius. Such a temperature is above the normal level in the city in November.
Following areas in Hyderabad experience summer-like temperatures in the winter season:
|Areas
|Maximum temperature in degree Celsius
|Golkonda
|33.4
|Maredpally
|33.3
|Khairatabad
|33.3
|Shaikpet
|33.1
|Bahadurpura
|33.0
|Amberpet
|32.9
|Asifnagar
|32.7
|Saidabad
|32.7
|Ameerpet
|32.7
|Himayatnagar
|32.5
|Bandlaguda
|32.3
|Nampally
|32.3
Weather forecast for Hyderabad in winter
According to the weather forecast by the TSDPS, Hyderabad is not expected to receive any rainfall over the next three days.
Maximum temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to range between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain in the 17-19 degrees Celsius range.
For the next few days, Hyderabad is expected to continue experiencing summer-like heat during the winter season.