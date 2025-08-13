Hyderabad: Agricultural University student dies by suicide in hostel

Updated: 13th August 2025 12:58 pm IST
Hyderabad: A student from Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University died by suicide at the college hostel in Rajendranagar on Tuesday night.

The student, identified as Ritwik Raj, was a third-year B.Sc (Agriculture) student. His friends found him hanging in his hostel room and immediately informed the authorities. The hostel staff rushed to the spot and alerted the police, who arrived shortly after and began an investigation.

Ritwik’s body was later moved to the Osmania Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Updated: 13th August 2025 12:58 pm IST

