Hyderabad: Ahead of Muharram, arrangements in full swing at Bibi Ka Alawa

Hyderabad: With the arrival of the sacred Islamic month of Muharram, preparations for the observance and mourning in the first ten days and the day of Ashura are underway in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as in other locations where congregations and mourning ceremonies are held. The historic Bibi Ka Alawa in Hyderabad has completed all the necessary arrangements, while last-minute preparations are underway.

Once the moon of the Muharram is sighted, congregations will be organised in various Ashoor Khanas, including Bibi Ka Alawa. Devotees will gather for Ziyarat and offer prayers. The Telangana State Waqf Board has released funds for the Ashoor Khanas, and various departments have completed the necessary works, including lighting and cleaning.

Mohammad Masihullah Khan, Chairman of the Telangana State Waqf Board, and Syed Khwaja Moinuddin, Chief Executive Officer, have ensured that the arrangements for the first ten days of Muharram-ul-Haraam and the day of Ashura will be supervised by the Telangana State Waqf Board. Special attention will be given to cleanliness and lighting near all Ashoor Khanas. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been instructed to actively participate in these arrangements, especially in the South Zone.

Masihullah Khan emphasized the historical significance of organizing the days of mourning in Hyderabad. He mentioned that on the day of Ashura, a large number of mourners from different parts of the country visit Hyderabad for pilgrimage.

The preparations for Muharram in Hyderabad hold great importance, and efforts are being made to ensure a solemn and organized observance of this sacred month and the day of Ashura. The devotees and organizers are committed to maintaining the sanctity and traditions associated with this religious occasion.