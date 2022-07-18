Hyderabad: Ahead of Muharram, grant sought for renovations of Ashoorkhanas

Hyderabad: Ahead of Muharram which is going to begin by the end of July, a special grant has been sought for the renovation and repair of Ashoorkhanas in Hyderabad.

Shia Companions, a voluntary organization, submitted a representation to Telangana minister for minority welfare Koppula Eshwar urging him to release a special grant of Rs. 5 crores for the repairs and renovations of Ashoorkhanas in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

They also welcomed the government’s support to various festivals including Bonalu, Bathukamma, and Ganesh Nimajjanam.

Muharram in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the Muharram procession will be taken out on August 8 and 9, 2022. On Saturday, Koppula Eshwar and home minister Mahmood Ali directed officials to make necessary arrangements.

Officials were directed to take proper precautions to prevent issues related to peace and security, traffic jams, shortage of drinking water, and interruption of electricity supply.