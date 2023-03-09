Hyderabad: Ahead of Ramzan, GHMC to issue advisory to haleem outlets

Hyderabad: Ahead of the holy month of Ramzan, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to issue guidelines and take special care of hygiene in the preparation of haleem in restaurants and hotels of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

According to sources, a review meeting is being planned to be held in connection with the preparation and sale of haleem in the city and issuing special instructions and guidelines.

In addition to ensuring special hygiene arrangements, owners of these hotels and restaurants will be urged to procure meat only through government-approved places to ensure that the meat consumed in hotels is good in quality and healthy.

Last year too, the officials of the GHMC held a meeting with the hotel owners and issued the guidelines and it is being said that during the next week, GHMC officials will convene a meeting and issue guidelines and advise the hotel owner to avoid preparing haleem on the rooftops.

Installation of fire extinguishers and proper parking arrangements are to be made mandatory around hotels during the month of Ramzan.